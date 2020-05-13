Listen Live Sports

Germany charges man with spying for Indian intelligence

May 13, 2020 3:42 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged an Indian man with spying on the Sikh community and Kashmir activists in Germany for his country’s intelligence service for more than two years.

The federal prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that espionage charges against the suspect, identified only as Balvir S. in line with German privacy rules, were filed at a state court in Frankfurt.

He is accused of agreeing to pass information on Sikhs and the “Kashmir movement” and their relatives to an employee of India’s Research & Analysis Wing in or before January 2015.

According to prosecutors, the suspect was in regular telephone and personal contact with the Germany-based intelligence officer and passed on information “in numerous cases” until December 2017. They did not specify whether he is in custody.

