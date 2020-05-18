Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund

May 18, 2020 11:37 am
 
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France proposed Monday a 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic.

In a joint statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said the proposed fund would see European Union budget expenditure used to help sectors and regions that are particularly affected by the outbreak.

Macron said that under the proposal, the 27 EU countries would borrow together on financial markets and use the 500 billion euros to bring financing to hardest-hit economic sectors and regions.

“We are proposing to do real transfers (of money) … that’s a major step,” he said Monday.

Advertisement

The two leaders said they will seek a “swift agreement” on the EU budget and the proposed recovery fund, which is likely to run into resistance from fiscal hawks in the bloc such as the Netherlands. Merkel said that “because of the unusual nature of the crisis we are choosing an unusual path.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she welcomed the proposal: “It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces, and rightly puts the emphasis on the need to work on a solution with the European budget at its core.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Technology News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts Fast Cruise in Guam

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system