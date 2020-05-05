Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Philippines’ leading TV network ordered to halt operations

May 5, 2020 6:09 am
 
< a min read
      

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine government agency has ordered the country’s leading broadcast network, which the president has targeted for its critical news coverage, to halt operations. The National Telecommunications Commission ordered ABS-CBN Corp. to stop operations after its 25-year congressional franchise ended Monday. The network’s application for a renewal has been pending in Congress. Congressional leaders have asked the commission to grant it a temporary license to continue operations while its renewal request is pending, but the government’s solicitor general has said it cannot operate without an approved franchise. Media watchdogs have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of trying to muzzle critical independent media, but government officials said the network must comply with the law.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk prepared for future tasking

Today in History

1970: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State