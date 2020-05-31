Listen Live Sports

Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdown

May 31, 2020 1:17 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russia’s main criminal investigative agency.

The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people were detained and some of them were charged with violating the prohibition on holding public events during the coronavirus lockdown.

Over the past week, police have arrested other protesters on the same grounds, prompting criticism from Amnesty International that the lockdown was being used to suppress opposition.

The pickets outside the Investigative Committee building were mostly lawyers protesting the detention of two attorneys in the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria on charges of violence against police.

