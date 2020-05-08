Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Turkey reports lowest daily COVID-19 death in over a month

May 8, 2020 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Friday reported 48 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — the lowest number of daily fatalities in more than a month. The country’s total death toll now stands at 3,689.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also announced 1,848 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections to 135,569.

At least 86,396 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to figures the minister posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced new guidelines for taxis, according to which both drivers and passengers will be required to wear masks and the maximum number of passengers will be limited to three.

Advertisement

The guidelines came as Turkey prepares to ease some restrictions aimed at curbing the virus spread, and reopen malls, beauty salons, hairdressers and barber shops on Monday.

        Insight by Leidos: DoD, Defense Health Agency, Air Force and DISA provide a status report on the Fourth Estate in this free webinar.

Turkey has the ninth-highest number of number confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, but experts believe the tally around the world is higher than reported.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Lifestyle News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Disinfection team specialist goes through decontamination process

Today in History

1945: V-E Day in US, Britain