Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

UK economy shrinks 2% in first quarter before full lockdown

May 13, 2020 2:42 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy shrank 2% in the first quarter of the year from the previous three-month period as restrictions on economic activity were ramped up ahead of the coronavirus lockdown towards the end of March.

The decline is the biggest since the global financial crisis in 2008 and is the first indication of the coronavirus’ growing impact on the economy ahead of the British lockdown on March 23. In March alone, the British economy shrank by 5.8%.

That monthly fall is an indicator of what has occurred since, with many economists predicting that the second quarter could see British economic output shrink by a quarter, or even more.

Last week, the Bank of England warned that the British economy could fall by around 30% in the first half of the year, before a strong recovery in the second half of the year, leaving it 14% smaller by the end of 2020. Still, even with that predicted second-half recovery, the annual fall would be the biggest since 1706.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratroopers return to limited training while following safety guidelines

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system