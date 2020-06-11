Listen Live Sports

Going green: Swiss officials must take trains for some trips

June 11, 2020 6:42 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — For Swiss federal officials, it’s no more jetting to Paris for business: They’ll need to go greener.

Under new rules announced Thursday by the finance department, federal Swiss officials will have to take the train — not a plane — where available for work trips.

The move puts into action a government decree last year that aims to help reduce federal officials’ carbon-dioxide emissions 30% by 2030.

Starting July 1, all federal staffers will be required to take trains for official trips from the Swiss capital of Bern to places like Paris, Florence, Leipzig in Germany and Salzburg in Austria, according to an advisory list of affected cities provided by the department.

In some cases, the officials will be required to take the train even though it’s slower than flying when check-in times and other factors are accounted for.

Read all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/Climate.

