Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyber attack

June 9, 2020 10:13 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Japanese carmaker Honda says it has been hit by a cyber attack.

The company says in a statement Tuesday that it could “confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network.”

The company says there was no information breach, but that it is working to “minimize the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.”

The Associated Press

