Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

More than 90 arrested at Armenia protest during clashes

June 14, 2020 11:23 am
 
< a min read
      

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — More than 90 demonstrators were arrested Sunday in clashes between police and protesters outside the headquarters of Armenia’s national security service.

The protest in the capital, Yerevan, took place after security service officers conducted a search at the residence of the leader of the country’s principal opposition party.

A criminal investigation of the Prosperous Armenia party’s leader, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, says he is suspected of conducting unlicensed gambling activities that have deprived the government of revenue.

Tsarukyan claims the allegations are political. His party holds 25 of the Armenian parliament’s 132 seats.

Advertisement

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force completes energy power project at Hill AFB