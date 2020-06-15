Listen Live Sports

Morocco’s king, 56, undergoes successful heart surgery

June 15, 2020 6:05 am
 
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — King Mohammed VI of Morocco has undergone successful surgery in Rabat for a heart rhythm disorder, state news agency MAP reported Monday.

The king, 56, was treated for a disorder known as atrial flutter, a non-life-threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently.

The king had similar surgery in 2018 in Paris to normalize his heart rhythm. He had a recurrence of heart frequency problems so his doctors recommended new surgery, which was carried out Sunday in the Royal Palace Clinic in the Moroccan capital, MAP reported.

Mohammed took power at age 35 from his long-serving father Hassan II, who died of a heart attack in 1999. Mohammed has presided over reforms meant to open up politics, though ultimate power still rests with the king. Under his watch, Morocco has also been closely allied with the U.S. in its fight against terrorism.

The Associated Press

