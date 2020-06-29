Listen Live Sports

Quakes strike Greek island of Rhodes; no injuries or damage

June 29, 2020 2:21 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 rattled the eastern Greek island of Rhodes overnight, followed by a quake of 4.6 on Monday morning. No damage or injuries were reported from either.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the first quake occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. and with an epicenter 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Rhodes.

The second struck Monday morning just after 7 a.m. with an epicenter near the first quake, 26 kilometers (16 miles) north northeast of the island.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region of the world, and earthquakes are common. The vast majority do not cause any injuries or significant damage.

The Associated Press

