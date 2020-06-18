Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Slave’s grave vandalized in UK city in apparent retaliation

June 18, 2020 11:47 am
 
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British officials said Thursday the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalized in an apparent “retaliation attack” after protesters in the city of Bristol toppled the statue of a prominent slave trader.

Two headstones in memory of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol in the 18th century, were smashed. A message scrawled in chalk nearby called for the statue of Edward Colston to be put back or “things will really heat up.”

The brightly-painted memorial, in a churchyard in Henbury, Bristol, is listed as a structure of historical interest to be preserved.

“This looks like a retaliation attack for the recent events involving the Colston statue,” local official Mark Weston said.

Advertisement

Police said they have received a report of criminal damage to a monument at Henbury Parish Church. It said it believed the incident took place on Tuesday or Wednesday, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Historic England said the tomb was an early example of a memorial to a man born into slavery and who ended his life as a servant in an English aristocratic household. He died on Dec. 12, 1720.

During his life, Scipio Africanus was a servant to Charles Howard, the 7th Earl of Suffolk.

Earlier this month, protesters attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration toppled a bronze statue of Colston from its plinth in Bristol city center. The statue was dragged to the harbor and dumped into the water.

Bristol officials have retrieved the statue and said it will be displayed in a museum, together with placards from the anti-racism protest.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen organize personal protective equipment for distribution