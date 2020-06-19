Listen Live Sports

Slovenia police remove protesters from Ljubljana square

June 19, 2020 4:02 pm
 
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian riot police on Friday removed protesters from a central square in the capital Ljubljana during weekly demonstrations against the center-right government.

Police fenced off the square in front of Slovenia’s parliament building in Ljubljana, but about 30 government opponents moved in and started reading the country’s constitution as part of their protest. Police carried them out of the area after they refused to leave.

Thousands have gathered in the past several weeks against what they say is Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s bid to strengthen power and curb democratic freedoms. Jansa has denied this.

The protests first started over allegations of political pressure in the procurement of medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak. Protesters initially cycled because of the anti-virus restrictions that prevented public gatherings.

