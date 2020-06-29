Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Supreme Court declines to hear border wall challenge

June 29, 2020 10:05 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that rejected environmental groups’ challenge to sections of wall the Trump administration is building along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The high court on Monday declined to hear an appeal involving construction of 145 miles (233 kilometers) of steel-bollard walls along the border in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Defenders of Wildlife, and the Southwest Environmental Center had challenged a federal law that allows the secretary of Homeland Security to waive any laws necessary to allow the quick construction of border fencing. The groups had argued that violates the Constitution’s separation of powers. But a lower court dismissed the case.

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has weighed in on border wall construction during the Trump administration. Last year, the high court gave the administration the go-ahead to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to replace barriers along the border with Mexico in Arizona, California and New Mexico with more robust fencing.

Advertisement

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site