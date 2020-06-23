Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Trial requested for 9 suspects in France’s 2016 truck attack

June 23, 2020 5:42 am
 
1 min read
      

PARIS (AP) — France’s counter-terrorism prosecutors made a formal request Tuesday for nine suspects to face trial in connection with the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead.

In a statement following the end of a judicial investigation, the Paris-based prosecutors’ office did not disclose the identity of the suspects.

Four suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who plowed a 19-ton truck down Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and into a crowd assembled for the July 14 fireworks display.

Five other suspects have been charged with other criminal charges, including for allegedly providing arms to the assailant. The prosecutor’s office said they likely did not have knowledge of what Bouhlel intended to do with them.

Advertisement

One of these five suspects remains at large and is being searched for under a criminal arrest warrant.

        Insight by Swish and Check Point: Learn how the Interior Department’s IT modernization plan is letting the agency train its workforce to be problem solvers in this free webinar.

The trial, which is set to take place at a special court for terrorist cases in Paris, is not expected before the end of next year.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the July 14, 2016 attack. French authorities said Bouhlel, a Tunisian with French residency, was inspired by the extremist group’s propaganda, but they say no evidence has been found that IS orchestrated the attack.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Lifestyle News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seventh Air Force hosts first virtual change of command