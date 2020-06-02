Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Trump questions render Trudeau speechless for 21 seconds

June 2, 2020 7:24 pm
 
2 min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canadians are watching what’s unfolding in the United States with “horror and consternation” and he paused for 21 seconds when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump and the use of tear gas against protesters to clear the way for a photo opportunity.

Trudeau has long been careful not to criticize Trump as Canada relies on the U.S. for 75 percent of exports. But Trudeau, who is usually quick to answer, paused and struggled to come up with the right words when asked about Trump calling for military action against protesters and the use of tear gas for a photo opportunity.

The prime minister avoided mentioning Trump directly.

“We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on the United States,” he said. “It is time to pull people together.”

Advertisement

Police violently broke up a peaceful and legal protest by several thousand people in Lafayette Park across from the White House ahead of a speech in the Rose Garden by Trump on Monday. The protesters had gathered following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier.

Afterward, Trump strolled out of the White House gates and walked across the cleared Lafayette Park to make a surprise visit to St. John’s Church. Trump, standing alone in front of cameras, raised a Bible. He didn’t mention Floyd, the church or the peaceful protesters police had just cleared away.

In the same question Trudeau was also asked what message he is sending if he he didn’t comment about Trump’s actions.

“Clearly, Trudeau was not expecting this pointed question. I think he was considering whether to respond at all, which could have been taken to mean he was not going to criticize Trump,” said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto.

“His comments are a criticism of Trump without naming Trump,” he said.

Wiseman said Trudeau was wise not to mention Trump directly.

“Trudeau is smart enough to know that. Trump has shown that he can blow a fuse even if he isn’t mentioned directly, as happened at the end of the G7,” Wiseman said.

Trump vowed to make Canada pay after Trudeau said he wouldn’t be bullied in trade talks at the conclusion of the G7 meeting in Quebec in 2018. Trump called Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest.” He threatened tariffs on cars and slapped them on steel.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system