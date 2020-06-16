Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Turkey makes masks compulsory in 42 provinces after uptick

June 16, 2020 2:04 pm
 
2 min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in five more provinces, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted early Tuesday that the wearing of masks is now compulsory in 42 of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

In the remaining provinces, residents are required to wear masks on public transportation and in shops and malls, and are being advised to wear masks and keep to social distancing practices elsewhere.

Koca tweeted: “we cannot struggle against the virus without masks.”

Advertisement

Turkey saw an upward trend in the daily number of infections after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen, lifted inter-city travel restrictions and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

The daily number of infections rose steadily to above 1,500 on Sunday and Monday after hovering around 800 to 900 last week.

On Tuesday, Koca reported 1,467 new infections — 125 fewer than on Monday. The minister also reported 17 deaths, one fewer than the previous day. He reported a rise in the number of patients in intensive care and those who have been intubated.

Turkey now has 181,298 COVID-19 infections and 4,842 deaths.

Pinar Okyay, a member of Turkey’s scientific advisory body, said the resumption of some lockdown measures was possible.

“The increase is being monitored very carefully,” Okyay told HaberTurk news channel. “If the increase continues in this way, we may have to reimpose some measures.”

In the eastern province of Ardahan, the number of infections jumped from just three to 18 following the lifting of travel restrictions and the arrival from travelers from other regions, Gov. Mustafa Masatli said Monday.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

A village in the central province of Konya was placed under quarantine after 22 people were infected following a funeral wake, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force completes energy power project at Hill AFB