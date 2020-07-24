Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Airbus moves to end 16 years of litigation, end US tariffs

July 24, 2020 6:31 am
 
< a min read
      

European planemaker Airbus says it is taking the last step to end 16 years of litigation with the United States at the World Trade Organization over subsidies.

The manufacturer said it will end a system of financial support from France and Spain that the WTO had deemed illegal and unfair to rival Boeing. The Trump administration used the case as justification to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European exports.

The U.S. tariffs covered not only Airbus planes but also a range of typical European exports, from gouda cheese to single-malt whiskey.

The Airbus case centers on so-called launch aid from European countries that WTO judges ruled had impeded sales for aircraft from Boeing in the twin-aisle and very large aircraft markets.

Advertisement

Airbus said Friday that it had agreed to make changes to this system of financial support.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

“After 16 years of litigation at the World Trade Organisation, this is the final step to stop the long-standing dispute and removes any justification for U.S. tariffs,” the company said.

A WTO official said the trade body hasn’t received any communication from the European Union on this matter, and declined to comment further.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Space Force unveils official logo, motto