Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Crane collapses in east London; rescue teams on site

July 8, 2020 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — A 20-meter (65-foot) crane collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses in east London, injuring four people and leaving one person missing, authorities said Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews were using specialized equipment to search the properties as part of “a complex rescue operation” on Wednesday afternoon.

The London Ambulance Service said four people were treated, including two people taken to the hospital with head injuries. Crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

“This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident,” Ellis said.

Advertisement

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighter pilot accomplishes first flight after electrocution