Former Kasabian frontman pleads guilty to assault

July 7, 2020 7:18 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty Tuesday at Leicester Magistrates’ Court to assaulting his former fiancée.

The case came a day after Meighan quit the band, releasing a statement saying he was dealing with “personal issues.”

Closed circuit television footage of the attack was played in court as 39-year-old Meighan wiped his eyes and held his head in his hands.

His lawyer Michelle Heeley told the court he “offers his sincere apologies to the people he has let down and he has sought to address his offending behavior.’’

Founded in the English city of Leicester in 1997, Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other major music festivals.

