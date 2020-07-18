Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

French firefighters battle blaze in cathedral in Nantes

July 18, 2020 3:38 am
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters are battling a fire in a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes.

A City Hall official says the fire broke out Saturday morning in the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral of Nantes, and the cause is unclear. The official is not authorized to be publicly named.

French television is broadcasting images of black smoke coming out of the main stain glass windows between the two towers of the 15th century cathedral, which also suffered a serious fire in 1972.

The fire is bringing back memories of the devastating blaze in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year that destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire and threatened to topple the medieval monument.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog