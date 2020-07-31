Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Passenger train crash in Portugal kills 2, seriously hurts 7

July 31, 2020 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An intercity passenger train rammed into a maintenance vehicle on the track in northern Portugal on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring at least seven others, authorities said.

Thirty other people were slightly injured, the Civil Protection Agency said on its website.

Around 280 passengers were on the train, according to media reports.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the town of Soure, 180 kilometers (111 miles) north of Lisbon, the capital.

Advertisement

Officials could not immediately be reached by telephone for more details.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week