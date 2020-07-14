Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Russia seeks prison terms for 3 youth group members

July 14, 2020 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Tuesday demanded prison terms for three members of a youth group charged with creating an extremist organization, in a case that elicited public outrage and has been seen as politically motivated.

A prosecutor has asked a Moscow court on Tuesday to sentence three members of a group dubbed New Greatness to six, 6 1/2 and 7 1/2 years in prison, and to hand four more members suspended sentences between four and 6 1/2 years.

Members of the group were arrested in 2018 on charges of creating an extremist organization aiming to overthrow the government. Defense lawyers maintained that undercover police agents had written the group’s radical program, effectively fabricating the case against young people with opposition views who were just meeting to discuss politics.

The arrests of the two youngest members — 17-year-old Anna Pavlikova and 19-year-old Maria Dubovik — prompted a mass protest in August 2018, after which the two teenagers were released under house arrest.

Advertisement

The case has been widely criticized by human rights advocates as a glaring example of politically motivated abuse of Russia’s anti-extremism laws.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Crews fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego