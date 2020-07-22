Listen Live Sports

UK to open citizenship path to Hong Kongers from January

July 22, 2020 9:04 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government announced Wednesday that it will open a new special pathway to obtaining British citizenship for eligible Hong Kongers from January 2021.

In a statement, the Home Office said holders of the British National Overseas passport and their immediate family members can move to the U.K. to work and study. The change to immigration rules was introduced after China imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.

