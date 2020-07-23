Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations

July 23, 2020 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — The chief of the World Health Organization has upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “untrue and unacceptable” comments, responding to reported allegations that included the health agency chief having been “bought” by China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO is focusing on “saving lives” as he lashed out Thursday at the comments British media have reported that Pompeo made at a closed-door event earlier this week in London.

Tedros’ response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration’s repeated criticism of the U.N. health agency in recent months.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Space Force unveils official logo, motto