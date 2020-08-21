Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Albino kangaroo baby missing from German zoo; may be stolen

August 21, 2020 10:27 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A tiny albino baby kangaroo has gone missing from a German zoo and authorities said Friday it’s possible she may have been stolen.

The kangaroo named Mila was born last month at the Kaiserslautern zoo in southwestern Germany and has been a star attraction. She was last seen in her cage on Wednesday morning, and wasn’t there when zookeepers closed down operations that night, police told the dpa news agency.

“We’re investigating in all directions,” police told dpa. “We can’t rule out that she was stolen.”

Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt issued an appeal to the public for help in tracking down the baby, who was seldom far from her mother’s side. He issued a photo of both together with Mila peering out of her mother’s pouch.

Advertisement

Schmitt said it seems unlikely that the small marsupial was snatched by a wild fox or other predator, saying there were no blood traces found anywhere.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

The zoo has employed two hunters with dogs to search for the kangaroo, but so far they have had no success.

“The whole team at the zoo is hoping Mila will be found again and is in good health,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired