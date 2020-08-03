Listen Live Sports

British woman in Malaysia court for trial in husband’s death

August 3, 2020 12:38 am
 
ALOR SETAR, Malaysia (AP) — A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death at their Malaysian resort home entered court Monday for the start of a murder trial that could end with her sentenced to be hanged.

Wearing a mask and handcuffed, Samantha Jones, 51, was escorted by police into the courthouse in Alor Setar in the northern state of Kedah.

She was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones was found dead on Oct. 18, 2018.

Police have said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument.

The couple moved to the tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago under Malaysia My Second Home program, which gives foreigners long-staying visas.

A conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging.

