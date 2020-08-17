Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Chinese diplomats return from Houston consulate shut by US

August 17, 2020 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — The staff of the Chinese consulate in Houston that was ordered shut by the U.S. government has returned to China.

Wearing face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic, they were greeted on the tarmac by Foreign Minister Wang Yi after disembarking from a chartered Air China flight in Beijing on Monday night.

“You have resolutely safeguarded the core interests, the dignity of the country and the legitimate rights of China’s overseas institutions under very difficult, even dangerous, conditions,” he said.

The U.S. abruptly ordered China to close the consulate last month, alleging it was the center of a network that collected intelligence, tried to steal intellectual property and harassed the families of Chinese dissidents while trying to coerce them to return to China.

Advertisement

Three days later, China ordered the U.S. consulate in Chengdu to close in retaliation. The tit-for-tat closures were seen as a significant escalation in the deterioration of ties between the two countries over a range of issues, including trade, technology, security and human rights.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard cutter starts joint Arctic operation with US allies