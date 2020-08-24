Listen Live Sports

Greece: 1 killed, 3 hurt in engine-room blast on ferry

August 24, 2020 10:58 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A crew member has died and three others were injured following an engine-room explosion Monday on a ferry at Iraklio port on the Greek island of Crete.

There were no passengers on board when the blast happened on the 33-year-old Blue Horizon ferry, which is used to service the route between Crete’s main port and Piraeus, near Athens.

Officials at Greece’s Merchant Marine Ministry said one of the injured crew members died of his wounds at a nearby hospital. The three others had also been hospitalized but their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

