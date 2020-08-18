Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

German sentences member of Kurdish PKK group to prison

August 18, 2020 7:10 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany has convicted a 60-year-old Turkish citizen of membership in the banned Kurdish militant group PKK.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that the Koblenz regional court sentenced the man, whose name wasn’t released, to two years and six months imprisonment for “membership in a foreign terrorist organization.”

Prosecutors accused the defendant, who lives in Germany, of organizing propaganda campaigns and soliciting donations for the PKK.

The group, whose acronym stands for Kurdistan Workers’ Party, began an insurgency against Turkey in the mainly Kurdish southeast in 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

Advertisement

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard past, present and future