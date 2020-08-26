Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Greece sends 28 more ailing migrant children to Germany

August 26, 2020 6:55 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Another group of children with medical needs who have been living in migrant camps in Greece arrived in Germany on Wednesday with their close relatives, a transfer that was delayed by coronavirus cases in two families, the German government said.

In all, 121 people were on board the flight that landed in Hannover, the interior ministry said, including 28 children.

The flight was originally planned for Aug. 13, but had to be delayed because of positive tests for COVID-19. It went ahead after the people infected completed their quarantines and tested negative.

The transfer was part of a wider European effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands. Two previous transfers of ailing children to Germany took place in July.

Advertisement

Germany has agreed to take in a total of 243 children “who need medical treatment” from Greece, as well their closest relatives, 928 people in all. So far, 68 of the children have arrived.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

It also has taken in 53 unaccompanied children evacuated from the overcrowded Greek camps. Children also have been transferred to Luxembourg, Ireland, Portugal, Finland, Belgium and France, according to the German interior ministry.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II