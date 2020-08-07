Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

August 7, 2020 12:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, an official said. News reports said some people were injured.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft. He said details about injuries were not immediately known. Indian news reports said some injured people had been hospitalized.

The news reports said the passengers were evacuated from the aircraft.

The NDTV news channel said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode in southern India.

Advertisement

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer