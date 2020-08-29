Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Syria talks ‘respectful’ but no agenda, date for next meet

August 29, 2020 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s special envoy for Syria said Saturday that the latest round of talks between the country’s opposing parties took place in a “respectful” tone and they are keen to meet again, but no agenda or date has been set for the next session.

“People were listening to each other,” Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva. “And that goes for all the three delegations.”

“Obviously there are still very strong disagreements,” Pedersen acknowledged, but the two co-chairs of the meeting had both said there were areas of common ground that could be built on.

“I’m confident that we have been able to build a little bit of confidence, a little bit of trust,” he said, though no concrete agreements on issues such as the release of prisoners had been achieved.

Advertisement

Delegations from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society had met in Geneva for a third round of talks this week, following a lengthy pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their goal is to work on a new constitution for the war-ravaged country.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired