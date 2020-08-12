Listen Live Sports

Train derails in Scotland; no immediate reports of injuries

August 12, 2020 7:10 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Police and paramedics were responding Wednesday to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, and smoke could be seen rising from the site.

The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh, where a train had derailed.

Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that it was “an extremely serious incident.”

“I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved,” she said.

The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.

