UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a story September 26, 2020, about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly, The Associated Press erroneously stated the time frame in which thousands of people were wounded by shotgun pellets in the Indian-controlled region of Kashmir. Thousands of people have been wounded over the past five years, not the past year.

