Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Bosnian Serbs honor late ex-official convicted of war crimes

September 16, 2020 7:32 am
 
1 min read
      

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb authorities on Wednesday held an official commemoration for a top former wartime leader, despite his war crimes conviction by a U.N. court.

The Bosnian Serb president, prime minister and other officials attended the event in the northern city of Banja Luka, the seat of the Serb-run part of Bosnia called Republika Srpska.

The gathering illustrates the continued Bosnian Serb denial of their wartime leaders’ role in the atrocities committed against non-Serbs during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia.

Momcilo Krajisnik, who was parliamentary speaker during the conflict, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, for persecuting and expelling non-Serbs.

Advertisement

Krajisnik died early on Tuesday in Banja Luka at the age of 75 after contracting the new coronavirus.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

A leading Bosnian Serb official, Milorad Dodik, who is the member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency, praised Krajsnik’s “historic role” in establishing the Serb entity in Bosnia, according to Bosnian Serb broadcaster RTRS.

“Republika Srpska must not shy away from its founders, and one of them is Momcilo Krajisnik,” Dodik said, suggesting that a street should be named after him, the report said.

Krajisnik was released from a British prison in 2013 after serving two-thirds of the sentence. He was a close aide to Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who was convicted of genocide by the Hague tribunal.

Bosnian Serb forces took control of large swaths of Bosnian territory, expelling Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, and Croats from their homes and brutally killing thousands.

More than 100,000 people died before the war ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement that created Serb and Muslim-Croat entities under a joint government.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy