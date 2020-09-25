Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

September 25, 2020 7:21 am
 
1 min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese health official said Friday that the country’s annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support program for construction of new factories.

Capacity is expected to reach 610 million doses by the end of this year, Zheng Zhongwei from the National Health Commission said.

“Next year, our annual capacity will reach more than 1 billion doses,” he said at a news conference.

American pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna aim to produce a billion doses each in 2021 as well.

Advertisement

Zheng said distribution of the vaccines would prioritize groups such as medical workers, border personnel and the elderly before they are made available to the general public.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

China has promoted the construction of vaccine testing facilities and manufacturing plants, and assigned independent monitors for their assembly. China has 11 vaccine candidates in human trials, with four of them currently in the third and final trials.

One of those is CoronaVac, made by the private company SinoVac, which is already rolling off the factory floor at a bio-secure facility outside Beijing. SinoVac’s chairman, Yin Weidong, said Thursday that the factory was built in months, and more could be constructed if demand is sufficient.

Some nations are pooling vaccine efforts to ensure success against the disease. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX, under the World Health Organization.

Their target is to make 2 billion doses to inoculate 20% of the world’s population.

The director-general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said earlier this month that “the goal must be to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all the people in some countries.”

—— AP video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing and writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy