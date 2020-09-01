Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

Gang members release guards from Guatemala prison

September 1, 2020 11:20 am
 
< a min read
      

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Ten guards taken hostage by gang members in a Guatemala prison were released early Tuesday after hours of captivity and negotiations with police.

Imprisoned members of the Barrio 18 gang had seized the guards Monday in retaliation for the transfer of some of their leaders to another prison.

Interior Minister Gendri Reyes said three guards were released first and then the remaining seven followed. He said authorities had just made clear to the inmates that one way or another, they were coming in.

On Monday night, President Alejando Giammattei said he had ordered the transfer of the gang leaders to another prison because they order kidnappings, murders, extortion and other crimes.

Advertisement

The prison known as “Little Hell” is in the southern Guatemala department of Escuintla.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II