Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
World News
 
...

German military opens new space operations center

September 21, 2020 11:44 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German military on Monday officially opened its first ‘Air and Space Operations Center,’ a nod to the growing importance of satellites for the country’s national security.

The center, located in the western town of Uedem, has a staff of 50 that’s planned to triple over the next decade. They will focus on monitoring potential threats posed by space junk to satellites or people on the ground.

Unlike the United States, Russia and China, Germany has no military space program. The country is a prominent member of the European Space Agency, which emphasizes the civilian uses of space.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Science News World News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea