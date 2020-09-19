Listen Live Sports

Greek flooding leaves 2 dead, 1 missing; 600 others rescued

September 19, 2020 2:58 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A storm pounded parts of central Greece, creating flooding Saturday that killed two people, left 1 missing and forced emergency workers to rescue more than 600 people.

Authorities identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home in the region of Thessaly and a 63-year-old shepherd swept away by rising floodwaters. They also said a woman who is missing ignored instructions by firefighters and police not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river.

The country’s firefighting service said Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads.

Greece’s train operator, Trainose, said service linking southern and northern Greece was suspended.

Water from a river that burst its banks damaged at least two bridges and several buildings, including the local health center in the Thessaly town of Mouzaki, which collapsed. Parts of the stricken area were without electricity.

The storm is projected to move on to the Greek islands, including Crete, shortly.

