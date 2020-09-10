Listen Live Sports

Guatemala to reopen borders next week after 6 months

September 10, 2020 11:59 am
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala plans to reopen its borders next week, six months after closing them in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A government notice published Thursday in the official register said that with some limitations and requirements to follow health guidelines, the country’s land, sea and air borders would reopen Sept. 18.

The notice also restricts Guatemalans’ ability to travel within the country for “recreational, social or familial” trips.

Guatemala’s government has reported about 80,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 3,000 deaths.

More than half of the country’s municipalities continue to be on the highest level of health alert.

