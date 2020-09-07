Listen Live Sports

Turkey gives IS militant life in prison for 2017 attack

September 7, 2020 1:03 pm
 
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Islamic State militant to life in prison over the New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017.

Albulkadir Masharipov of Uzbekistan was charged with membership in a terror group, murder and attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, among other charges. The court in Istanbul sentenced him to 40 separate life sentences.

Early on Jan. 1, an assailant shot his way into Istanbul’s Reina nightclub where hundreds were partying to celebrate the New Year. The assailant escaped from the scene and the Islamic State group later claimed the massacre.

Seventy-nine people were wounded. Several revelers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack. Most of the dead were foreigners.

The Associated Press

