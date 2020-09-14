Listen Live Sports

Turkey’s virus deaths rise to levels not seen since May

September 14, 2020 3:04 pm
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s daily coronavirus deaths have topped its numbers from early May, with 63 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry also confirmed 1,716 new infections Monday, bringing the number of positive COVID-19 cases to nearly 293,000 since March. The death toll now stands at 7,119, but experts say all numbers undercount the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic due to limited testing and missed mild cases, among other factors.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the rate of infections was not slowing and urged people to take precautions. Turkey eased restrictions like temporary weekend lockdowns at the end of May and reopened businesses and travel routes in June.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

