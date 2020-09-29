Listen Live Sports

UK imposes sanctions on president of Belarus, 7 others

September 29, 2020 10:21 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain has imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his son and six other senior government officials following the disputed presidential election and a crackdown on protesters in Belarus.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Tuesday that the sanctions were introduced as part of a coordinated approach with Canada “in a bid to uphold democratic values and put pressure on those responsible for repression.”

The measures include a travel ban and asset freeze on eight individuals from the Belarusian government, including Lukashenko, son Victor Lukashenko and Igor Sergeenko, the head of the presidential administration. Similar sanctions were imposed by Canada.

The British government said that Alexander Lukashenko is the first leader to have been sanctioned under Britain’s new global human rights sanctions regime, which was introduced in July.

The Associated Press

