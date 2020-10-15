‘Black Spartacus,’ Beatles book vie for nonfiction prize

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 11:55 am
LONDON (AP) — Books about a Haitian revolutionary, The Beatles and the brain are finalists for Britain’s leading nonfiction literary award.

Contenders announced Thursday for the 50,000-pound ($65,000) Baillie Gifford Prize include Sudhir Hazareesingh’s “Black Spartacus,” a biography of Toussaint Louverture, who led a slave uprising that sparked Haitian independence in the 18th century; Craig Brown’s “One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time” and Matthew Cobb’s “The Idea of the Brain.”

Also on the shortlist ate Christina Lamb’s book about women and war, “Our Bodies, Their Battlefield”; Amy Stanley’s “Stranger in the Shogun’s City,” about a woman’s life in 19th-century Japan; and fact-based ghost story “The Haunting of Alma Fielding,” by Kate Summerscale.

The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

The winner will be announced at a digital ceremony on Nov. 24.

