On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Chairs, confetti thrown in German far-right meeting room

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 6:59 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police said Wednesday they are investigating an attack on a conference room being set up for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which blamed it on far-left “antifa” protesters.

The attack came Tuesday afternoon after two women who had made an appointment to tour the facility in the eastern neighborhood of Kaulsdorf were let inside, police said.

They then opened the doors to allow 10 to 15 masked people to storm inside, where they threw chairs and scattered confetti around the conference room being prepared for a meeting of AfD’s Berlin branch.

They fled as police arrived, and police said they had no immediate suspects.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

AfD said in a statement that the attackers were part of the anti-fascist “antifa” movement and had threatened more action in the coming days.

Germany’s antifa movement emerged in response to the resurgence of Nazi ideology in the country. It has no central structure, but instead represents a widespread stance among left-wing and far-left groups that combating fascism involves hands-on activism, some of which has resulted in violence.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday