On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

EU at risk of missing plastic recycling targets

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
October 6, 2020 9:04 am
2 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is facing a growing waste problem and is at risk of missing its plastic recycling targets for 2025 and 2030 as more stringent export rules will be implemented next year, the bloc’s independent auditor warned Tuesday.

As part of its plastics strategy adopted in 2018, the European Commission set itself the goal that at least 50% of all plastic packaging waste will be recycled by 2025, and to reach 55% by 2030. The EU’s executive arm also wants to ensure that all plastic packaging on the EU market will be either reusable or recyclable by 2030.

But while the European Commission has vowed to make the fight against climate change a priority, EU countries are still incinerating more than they recycle, releasing large quantities of carbon dioxide and other pollutants in the process. Samo Jereb, the auditor in charge of the review, said reversing that trend is a “daunting challenge,” especially amid the coronavirus crisis.

“By resuscitating single-use habits amid sanitary concerns, the COVID pandemic shows that plastics will continue to be a mainstay of our economies, but also an ever-growing environmental threat,” Jereb added.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

About a third of the plastic packaging recycled by the EU is currently treated outside the bloc. But from next year, most plastic packaging shipments will be assimilated to hazardous waste and be banned.

“This, combined with the lack of capacity to treat plastic packaging waste within the EU, increases the risk that it is disposed of illegally both within the EU’s borders and when shipped to third countries,” auditors wrote.

They also warned that new stricter reporting rules will likely lead the EU’s reported average plastic packaging recycling rate to drop, from 41% currently to between 29% and 32%.

According to the EU, global plastic production has increased from 1.5 million tons in 1950 to 322 million tons in 2015. Half of all the plastic on earth was produced since 2005.

        Read more World News news.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday