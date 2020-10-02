On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

German foreign minister condemns Berlin synagogue vandalism

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 11:55 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Friday condemned the apparent neo-Nazi defacement of a religious symbol outside a synagogue in Berlin.

Police in the German capital said a piece of parchment inscribed with verses from the Torah was removed from its case at the Tiferet Israel synagogue’s doorpost, defaced with swastikas and replaced. Police were alerted to the incident late Thursday.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that “it simply hurt to see something so disgusting.”

“This crime must be quickly solved and those responsible punished!” he said, expressing his support for the country’s Jewish community.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

German authorities have pledged to heighten security for Jewish premises following an anti-Semitic attack last year on a synagogue in Halle.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane