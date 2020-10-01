Trending:
Get Email Alerts

World News

Greek authorities locate suspected migrant smuggling boat

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 3:59 am
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A sailboat believed to be carrying dozens of migrants has been located drifting south of the southern Greek island of Crete, Greece’s coast guard said Thursday.

One coast guard patrol boat and one coast guard lifeboat were near the sailboat, which was located in the morning and hadn’t issued a distress signal, the coast guard said. The vessel was drifting but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it had a propulsion or steering problem. The coast guard said estimates put the number of people on board at around 60.

Thousands of migrants make their way to Greece each year, the vast majority from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands.

But Greek authorities have reported an increase in the number of incidents where smugglers use larger vessels like yachts or sailboats to sail further south and head directly toward Italy. The country is a more attractive destination for many than the overcrowded, squalid migrant camps on the Greek islands.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot