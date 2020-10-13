On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Greek man convicted of murdering US scientist on Crete

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 4:00 pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 28-year-old man was convicted in Greece on Tuesday of raping and murdering American scientist Suzanne Eaton, who was killed on the island of Crete while attending a conference last year.

A court in the Cretan town of Rethymno sentenced the man to life imprisonment.

Eaton, 59, disappeared on July 2, 2019, near the port city of Chania. Her body was found six days later in an abandoned underground storage site used during World War II.

Relatives said Eaton had gone for a hike when she was attacked.

The defendant, a Greek man from Crete, appeared in court wearing a bulletproof police vest. Greek media identified the man as Ioanis Paraskakis.

Eaton, from Armonk, New York, was based in Dresden, Germany, where she worked at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics.

Eaton’s sister, Julie Broaddus Eaton, was present in court.

